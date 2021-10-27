Ratna Pathak Shah on ‘Hum Do Hamare Do’ costar Rajkummar Rao: He is a very reserved & private person

Ratna Pathak Shah is costarring alongside Paresh Rawal, Rajkummar Rao, and Kriti Sanon in ‘Hum Do Hamare Do’. In a chat with Indian Express, Ratna spoke about working with Rajkummar and said, “What I observed is Rajkummar Rao is a very reserved and private person but the way he transforms on-screen and performs the various part he plays with such sensibility and subtlety is impressive. This (Hum Do Humare Do character) could have been over the top too. But the kind of understanding he uses to strike a balance in his characters is something that left me amused.”

Ratna further said, “I realized that the kind of understanding he has (of the craft), I didn’t have as a young actor. Today’s generation of actors impresses me as they get into a character with a lot of thought and clarity. They can guide themselves to create a clear path and etch a perfect understanding for the characters they play,” Ratna voiced, adding that with Kriti she was “so pleased to see how balanced she was and had such a clarity about her roles.”

Further speaking about Hum Do Hamare Do, Ratna said, “It is a light-hearted look at a family. What the script wanted to say, I liked it. The cast is a lovely bunch of people who I have not worked with earlier. I have not worked with Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon before. I have worked with Paresh Rawal before but very little. So, it was a definite temptation to work with him. Final (reason) was Abhishek who is a first-time director. I have watched the work that he has done in the Gujarati cinema. Gujarati films were very orthodox but the new lot is looking at the world from a different and fresh perspective.”

