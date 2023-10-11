Ratna Pathak Shah once believed actresses have a ‘shelf life’; says ‘I’m sorry that Waheeda Rehman doesn’t get…’

Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanjana Sanghi are gearing up for the release of their film Dhak Dhak, and the ladies have been promoting it in full swing. Ratna Pathak Shah recently revealed that she used to once believe that actresses have a shelf life. However, as she grew older, she realized that she wanted to act for her entire life. The 66-year-old actress said that it is Hollywood celebs such as Meryl Streep, or Helen Mirren that make her believe that if they can do it, so can she. Meanwhile, Ratna Pathak also said that she feels veteran actress Waheeda Rehman doesn’t get the kind of roles she deserves.

Ratna Pathak Shah says she once believed actresses have a shelf life

In an interview with Film Companion, Ratna Pathak Shah said, “One of the problems that I find women are more susceptible to, is a question of the way you look. I, of course, had a long journey with that. All of us have had to come to terms with the way we look, and the fact that your body is what it is. And if I don't want to fiddle with it too much, therefore I need to learn to accept what I am. And the most revealing thing to me, and stupid as it seems considering my mother was who she was, was the fact that I somehow thought that acting has a shelf life as a woman. That I will act until I'm pretty. And then I'll do something else. I can't imagine that I thought like that. But I did.”

She added that it took her a long time to realize that she wants to act for her whole life, and that her face has nothing to do with it. “My skills have something to do with it. So forget the face, work on what I can,” she said.

Ratna Pathak Shah says Waheeda Rehman doesn’t get the kind of roles she deserves

She further added that Hollywood actresses such as Meryl Streep, Helen Mirren make her believe that if they can do it, so can she. Meanwhile, she said that here, a fabulous actress such as Waheeda Rehman doesn’t get the roles she deserves. “When I see a Meryl Streep, or a Helen Mirren, I feel that yes if they can do it, so can I. And I am sorry that a Waheeda Rehman doesn't get the kind of parts that she deserves. What a fabulous woman, and what a fabulous actress she is. All they want to do is give her a little award and stick her in a corner. I mean really, give her a good role, for Christ's sake! Keep the award,” said Ratna Pathak.

About Dhak Dhak

Starring Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, Sanjana Sanghi, and Fatima Sana Shaikh, Dhak Dhak features four ordinary women who unite for an extraordinary journey filled with emotions, adventures, and discoveries as they set out on a bike trip from Delhi to Khardung La. Directed by Tarun Dudeja and co-written by Parijat Joshi and Tarun Dudeja, the film is set to hit theaters on October 13, 2023.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Dhak Dhak's Ratna Pathak says some of Bollywood's best-known films are ‘frame by frame copies': We had no writers…