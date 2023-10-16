Ratna Pathak Shah recalls having lack of work during early years; reveals it used to 'bother' her

Ratna Pathak Shah's portrayal of a bike rider woman in the film Dhak Dhak has been getting noticed. In an earlier interview. Despite relishing the variety of roles she's been getting in recent times, Ratna Pathak Shah who learned to ride a bike at the age of 65 to prepare for the role, recently pointed out that she didn't have as many chances during her early days, while her husband-actor Naseeruddin Shah who was a part of successful films, it still didn’t help her getting roles.

Ratna Pathak Shah opens up on getting lack of roles in her early days

During a recent interaction with Humans of Bombay, Ratna Pathak Shah talked about the limited opportunities she had when she was younger. She also mentioned that even though her husband-actor Naseeruddin Shah was involved in many successful films, it didn't result in her landing significant roles. She said, “I thought I would get some roles in films. Everyone used to sit in my drawing room, discussing various movie projects, especially since Naseer was involved in many of them. It was a common sight at our place. But despite all this, I didn't get any work, which was surprising. This period of disappointment lasted a long time. I returned from the National School of Drama in 1982, and there were no opportunities for me.”

Ratna also mentioned her experience of landing a minor role in Shyam Benegal's highly praised movie, Mandi. Speaking about the same, she said, “I did a couple of movies, including Shyam Benegal's Mandi, but I believe he gave me that opportunity as a favor. Naseer and I had just gotten married, and he was supposed to leave for two months to work on the film. So Shyam said, ‘Okay you also come.’ However, my role in the film is quite small, more of a blink-and-you-miss-it part. But I still enjoyed it, and I didn't let my ego get in the way. Nevertheless, I wished I had the chance to play more substantial roles, and that did bother me.”

About Dhak Dhak

Dhak Dhak is a movie that follows the journey of four women from various age groups and different social backgrounds as they embark on a road trip. Apart from Ratna Pathak Shah, the film also stars Dia Mirza, Sanjana Sanghi and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead roles. The film is directed by Tarun Dudeja and produced by Taapsee Pannu, Ajit Andhare, Kevin Vaz, and Pranjal Khandhdiya under the production companies BLM Pictures, Outsider Films Productions, and Viacom18 Studios.

