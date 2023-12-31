Ratna Pathak Shah reveals reason behind films being 'mediocre' in her time; 'Directors really did not know'

Actor Ratna Pathak Shah stands out as one of the most talented actresses in Bollywood. Recently, she took part in a roundtable discussion for Zoom Entertainment, joining actors Mona Singh, Saiyami Kher, Sobhita Dhulipala, Amruta Subhash, and Rajshri Deshpande, some of whom have collaborated with Anurag Kashyap. While discussing how Kashyap adeptly manages actors on set, Ratna shared that her earlier experiences in her career with other filmmakers did not offer the same liberating experience.

Ratna Pathak Shah recalls directors in her time prioritized small talk over scenes

In a recent conversation, Ratna Pathak Shah shared, "I have come from a time where directors really did not know. You sat around set for hours, waiting for a scene to come, waiting for things to get organised, waiting for a prop which was written on the first page of the scene but has still not come. Every little thing was a problem. And in the meantime, they would discuss, ‘Iski picture kaisi chali? Lunch mein kya ayega? Aaj toh sarson ka saag manga lete hain (How did that guy’s film do? What’s for lunch? Today let's order Mustard Greens Curry). They'd engage in lengthy two-hour conversations about what we're going to eat, rather than focusing on the scene."

Speaking to her fellow panelists, she expressed, "You guys can’t imagine it also, and this is what it was, and that’s why the kind of films that we made were the kind of films that we made. There has to be a reason, it’s not like we were all fools. There was a reason why we made very mediocre films for a very long time. Except for a handful of people who did something unusual and good, we’ve just had a long, long period of totally mediocre stuff. Today, even the level of mediocrity seems to have bumped up.”
 

