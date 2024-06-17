Ratna Pathak Shah reveals she didn't watch Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal; says, 'I saw its poster and...'

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal still makes headlines even after months of release. The film starring Ranbir Kapoor was tagged as 'misogynistic' by some netizens while others praised it.

Celebrities who watched the film also shared their opinions regarding the film. Now, in a recent interview, Ratna Pathak Shah revealed that she did not watch Animal and also RRR.

'I didn’t feel the need to watch Animal,' says Ratna Pathak Shah

During an interview with The Lallantop, Ratna Pathak Shah revealed that she has not seen RRR and Animal. The veteran actress tried watching RRR but didn’t watch the entire film.

"I can accept that many people have liked and appreciated RRR, but it is not to my taste. However, I didn’t feel the need to watch Animal; I saw its poster and its mood, and I got scared, felt distanced. Then I heard such things about it… so I didn’t watch it. I can imagine the sort of film it is,” she added.

She also commented on the portrayal of s*x and violence in South Indian films. The Dhak Dhak actress shared that these are portrayed in a strange way in South Indian films. In their songs, s*xuality is of a different level, and it is an interesting contradiction, according to her.

More about Ranbir Kapoor's Animal

Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Triptii Dimri. It is a gangster drama that explores the turbulent relationships between all the characters, and ultimately, the protagonist becomes essentially an 'animal.' The film is currently streaming on Netflix.

Meanwhile, Ratna Pathak Shah was last seen in director Tarun Dudeja’s road adventure drama Dhak Dhak. The story is a journey of self-discovery by four fearless women from Delhi to Khardung La, the world's highest motorable pass. Apart from her, the movie also features Dia Mirza, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanjana Sanhgi in crucial roles. Benedict Garrett, Kallirroi Tziafeta, Avanish Pandey, and others were also in the movie.

The film was directed by Tarun Dudeja and was released in theaters on October 13, 2023. A few months later, the film became available on Netflix.

