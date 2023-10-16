Ratna Pathak Shah says she is 'okay' with Naseeruddin Shah's past relationships as long as she is ‘last'

Ratna Pathak Shah and Naseeruddin Shah are among two of the most extraordinary actors in the Indian film industry and so is their love story. The duo first met during the rehearsal of Satyadev Dubey’s play Sambhog Se Sanyas Tak in 1975, which ignited sparks, and the rest, as they say, is history. However, it wasn't a smooth journey due to the Mohra actor's existing marriage to Parveen Murad and their shared responsibility for their daughter, Heeba. Although Naseeruddin Shah and Parveen had been residing apart, their legal divorce took some time. In a recent interview, the Kapoor and Sons actress shared that she was unbothered by his previous marriage and relationships.

Ratna Pathak Shah on her love story with Naseeruddin Shah

Recently, while speaking to Humans Of Bombay, Ratna Pathak Shah was quoted saying, “We were doing a play together. It was precisely called Sambhog Se Sanyas Tak. We pretty soon realized we wanted to be together. We were stupid, we didn’t ask too many questions. Today people ask all the right questions. We were like, ‘This sounds good, let’s just try.’ and it worked out. It was a total fluke. Can’t claim any credit for it. It just worked out.”

Naseeruddin Shah’s previous relationships didn’t bother Ratna Pathak Shah

The Lipstick Under My Burkha actress further added that Naseeruddin Shah's earlier marriage didn't bother her. She loved him and didn't worry about his past. She knew he had been separated from his ex-wife for a long time and had other relationships in the past. She believed all of that was in the past. She said that she came into his life, and as long as she was the last person in his life, she was happy. "He (Naseeruddin Shah) had many other relationships. That also seemed like history. Then I arrived, as long as I am the last, I am okay," said Ratna Pathak Shah.

Ratna Pathak Shah recalls her short honeymoon

Speaking about her married life with the Krrish actor, Ratna mentioned that it differed from what she observed in her friends' marriages. Shortly after their wedding, they went on their honeymoon but had to return because of his work commitments. During that period, she went without seeing him for several days. The shooting schedule was quite demanding, with the Tridev actor leaving for three-day stretches, and she often wondered about his well-being or if he had gone away with someone else, as the Golmaal 3 actress humorously recalled.

Meanwhile, Ratna Pathak Shah was recently seen in Dhak Dhak. The film also featured Dia Mirza, Sanjana Sanghi, and Fatima Sana Shaikh in key roles.

ALSO READ: ‘It's an embarrassment…’ Dhak Dhak’s Ratna Pathak Shah on actors romancing young actresses on-screen