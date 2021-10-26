Ratna Pathak Shah titles her relationship with Naseeruddin Shah as ‘Sambhog se Sanyaas Tak’; Here’s why

Ratna Pathak Shah is one of the most sought-after actresses of Bollywood. She has carved a niche for herself and after having a career that spans for over a decade, the actress has found a place for herself in both her personal and professional life. We all know that her professional life is going great and with her upcoming film Hum Do Hamare Do on the verge of release, the actress is back in the limelight. But, it is her personal life that the actress has not spoken much about. In a recent interview with Indian Express, Ratna opened up about her married life with Naseeruddin Shah.

Talking to the entertainment portal, when she was asked about her love life with hubby Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah said, “We fell in love and have been inseparable ever since. The first theater play we did together was titled Sambhog Se Sanyaas Tak, and that is the story of our life. Bas sanyaas lena baaki hai (laughs). It’s a relationship, which has been very useful. It is a relationship of equals, of friends, which has been a blessing for us. We became very good friends and stayed very good friends,” the actor said.

Ratna Pathak Shah further revealed that it is Naseeruddin Shah’s ability to work hard that inspires her even today. She said that he is an extraordinarily hard-working actor that inspires and pushes her to do better. Ratna revealed that she is lazy and only because Naseer is so hard-working, she too has to work hard.

ALSO READ: Rajkummar Rao is all praise for Hum Do Hamare Do co stars Paresh Rawal, Ratna Pathak Shah