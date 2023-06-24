Ratna Pathak Shah's befitting reply for those who call her 'buddhi'; Says, 'Tum bhi aa jaoge issi line pe'

Ratna Pathak Shah is one of the most talented and popular Indian actresses in the entertainment industry. She is known for her brilliant acting in films, TV, and theaters. The actress has been a part of the industry for many years. In a recent interview, Ratna Pathak Shah along with her sister, actress Supriya Pathak, opened up about young womens’ thoughts on physical appearances and how the outer look becomes the main concern instead of pure acting.

Ratna Pathak Shah stresses on performance rather than appearance

In a recent chat with Twinkle Khanna, Ratna Pathak Shah shared her thoughts on young women’s perspectives on acting and physical appearance. She strongly thinks that one should not judge someone else’s acting based on their age. Giving her own example of how she is acting at her age, the 66-year-old actress said that she gets more “success at this stage” than before.

Ratna Pathak revealed that she had a wrong notion about age and acting as she said, “For some reason, that was stuck in my head, that as a women, you act until you’re young and pretty. But then I looked around me and I saw so many female actors who were working well into their old age.”

Expressing her desire to act her entire life, Ratna Pathak said that she does not want to worry about her looks as long as she is capable of good performance because exterior beauty is temporary and what truly matters is how one acts. The Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actress called out all the “beauty standards” who prefer physical appearance over acting. Calling their vision “narrow,” Ratna Pathak said that she feels “pity” for young women on sets who get depressed when they do not look good.

Continuing her conversation, Ratna Pathak added that she was worried about one thing and that is how it will “affect her physically.” She is not worried about the physical appearance that one gets while growing but how the physical health would be.

Ratna Pathak’s beffiting reply to those who call her ‘buddhi’

When she was asked what would be her reply to those who call her “Arre bechari buddhi,” Ratna Pathak gave a solid reply. She said, “Beta, tum bhi aa jaoge. Thoda sa rukh jao. Tum bhi aa jaoge issi line pe.”

Meanwhile, Ratna Pathak Shah is well-known for her role in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. She featured in several successful films such as Mirch Masala, The Perfect Murder etc.

