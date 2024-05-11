Ratna Pathak's father was not happy about her marrying Naseeruddin Shah; reveals his family never asked her to covert

Actors and star couple Ratna Pathak and Naseeruddin Shah have been happily married for 42 years. Recently, Ratna shed light on the initial challenges posed by their inter-faith marriage and offered insights into the longevity of their wedding.

Reflecting on their journey, Ratna Pathak confessed that her father had reservations about their marriage. However, she expressed gratitude towards Naseeruddin's family for their unwavering support and lack of drama. Additionally, Ratna shared warm sentiments about her relationship with her mother-in-law, emphasizing the bonds that have strengthened over time.

Ratna Pathak on inter-faith marriage with Naseeruddin Shah

In an interview with Hauterrfly, Ratna candidly discussed the objections from her family regarding her marriage to Naseeruddin Shah. She revealed that her father was "not entirely happy" with the marriage, but sadly, he passed away before her wedding took place.

Additionally, Ratna opened up about the initially tumultuous relationship between Naseeruddin and her mother, describing it as "rocky." However, over time, they managed to reconcile their differences, and now they share a friendship.

Ratna further clarified that Naseeruddin's family never pressured her to convert. She continued, "Naseer's family surprisingly didn't make a fuss at all. Not once did anybody ever even mention the 'C' word, convert. Nobody said anything about me. They just accepted me for what I am. I'm very, very lucky because I've heard of people who have trouble settling down. Afterwards, I've been friends with all of them, including my mother-in-law, who was a very homebound kind of person but extremely liberal in every situation."

Ratna Pathak shares mantra on sucessful marriage

The 67-year-old actress also shared the secret to her successful marriage, advising couples to listen to and communicate with each other. Ratna emphasized the importance of mutual respect in any relationship.

The veteran actress also concluded by saying that Naseeruddin told her at the beginning of the relationship to not label it as husband, wife, lover or more. She added, “Why label if you can just keep yourself more at the level of human beings, interact. It helps, and luckily, we were able to do that with our children as well.”

On the work front, Ratna Pathak was last seen in Dhak Dhak alongside Dia Mirza, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanjana Sanghi.

