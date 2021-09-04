Rishi Kapoor Birth Anniversary: Rauf Lala in ‘Agneepath’ to Murad Ali in ‘Mulk’, his 5 iconic on screen looks

is that shining star of the industry that fans still miss. Although it has been more than a year that the actor left us, his memories and legacy will always be alive. The actor has portrayed some of the most unforgettable characters on-screen that were etched in the hearts of every fan. Although it is difficult to pick the top 5, today, on his birth anniversary, we still managed to list down the 5 most iconic characters that he played on-screen.

Murad Ali Mohammed – Mulk

Rishi Kapoor’s character in the film Mulk was one of the most iconic ones. The film, set in Uttar Pradesh, follows the life of a Muslim family trying to reclaim its honour after one of its members gets involved in terrorism. Kapoor played the family patriarch, Murad Ali Mohammed, who faces bigotry and is forced to prove his love for the nation since he is a Muslim. Rishi Kapoor did do justice to his character and even for a second did not let us believe that he is not a Muslim in real. Be it his bearded get-up or his body language, everything was perfect.

Rauf Lala – Agneepath





We all got to see the extreme dark side of Rishi Kapoor as Rauf Lala in Agneepath. Rauf Lala is a wicked man who has built an empire based on criminal activities, the major one being girl trafficking. Rauf Lala is everything but a good man. No matter what, he is definitely an enemy no one would wish for. Him playing a grey character always shocked people, but his dedication towards the character and his commendable performance only added up to his incredible performances. He got us all hating him with his role in the movie.

Amarjeet Kapoor- Kapoor & Sons

The veteran actor played the role of 90-year-old Amarjeet Kapoor, who celebrates every moment of his life and finds the silver lining in every situation. Rishi Kapoor as Amarjeet Kapoor taught us not to take life too seriously and enjoy whatever time we have with our families.

Veer Singh – Love Aaj Kal

Love Aaj Kal is one of the most loved love stories made by Imtiaz Ali. If not the main lead, Rishi played an important role of a Punjabi man who pushed ’s character to realise his true love. The aged yet die-hard romantic personality of Kapoor in this one won many hearts.

Dawood Ibrahim (character reportedly modelled) – D-Day

D-Day saw Kapoor playing a character reportedly modelled on Dawood Ibrahim. Yet another negative character but played to perfection by the late actor. He got into the skin of the character so well, that there were times when we forgot if we were watching Rishi Kapoor on the screen or Dawood Ibrahim.

