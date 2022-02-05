Raveena Tandon, Aftab Shivdasani & fans tweet for Lata Mangeshkar’s recovery as her health deteriorates again

Lata Mangeshkar has not been keeping well and is in the hospital for almost a month now. Her fans have been praying for her speedy recovery since then. The singer had shown signs of improvement a few days back that made her fans take a sigh of relief, but today morning turned out to be a tense one for all her fans as the legendary singer’s health has been deteriorating as per the latest reports. Lata had contracted COVID-19 early this year and was rushed to the Breach Candy Hospital wherein she was diagnosed with pneumonia. While she has been in ICU ever since then, fans have been praying for her speedy recovery.

As per reports in ANI, Lata Mangeshkar’s health has deteriorated once again and is said to be critical. The news was confirmed by Dr Pratit Samdani who has been treating Lata. Many BTown celebs and fans have been praying for her speedy recovery. The moment this news broke, fans from all across have been tweeting and praying for Lata Mangeshkar’s recovery. Even Raveena Tandon and Aftab Shivdasani tweeted about it. Raveena wrote, “#prayers Folded hands speedy recovery to our nightingale @mangeshkarlata ji.” Aftab Wrote, “Sincere prayers for @mangeshkarlata ji’s recovery. A true legend and jewel of India.”

Check out the tweets:

Meanwhile, it was also reported that while there were improvements in Lata’s health, doctors were still waiting for her to recover to discharge her. Earlier, the singer’s close friend Anusha Srinivasan had also revealed that, “She is showing signs of improvement but will remain under observation of the team of doctors headed by Dr Pratit Samdani. We thank each one of for your prayers and good wishes".

