Raveena Tandon & Akshay Kumar's hit 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani' gets dhol twist across the border; Actress LOVES it

Taking to her Twitter handle, Raveena Tandon shared a video of a dhol mix created by an artist from Pakistan of her and Akshay Kumar's hit song from Mohra, Tip Tip Barsa Paani. Sharing the video, Raveena could not stop gushing over it.

For fans of and , their most iconic song is the evergreen Tip Tip Barsa Paani from the film Mohra. While the song has been loved across generations due to his music, it was Raveena's stunning act that had won hearts back then and till date, it is hard to match up to it by anyone. However, on Saturday, the actress shared a new 'dhol mix' version of her song created by artists in Pakistan and expressed her thoughts over it.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Raveena retweeted a video where a dhol player could be seen playing the drum with a singer crooning Raveena and Akshay's 90s hit. The video seemed to have been loved by the actress and she shared it with her fans too. Sharing the video, Raveena wrote, "Love this version #dholmix." As soon as Raveena shared the video, users dug up the source and traced it back to a group of Pakistan dhol players. Many even agreed with the actress and loved the upbeat version of her and Akshay's song.

Take a look at Raveena's tweet:

A user commented on Raveena's tweet, "Ek dam mast. Firstly the song chosen by dhol wala is Thumbs up. secondly how he matched the dhol beats. No words. Brilliant." Another wrote, "Dont know why but pakistan have weird obsession with you." Another user wrote, "The golden Era of Indian music.. #90And thankyou so much @TandonRaveena for giving us these types of songs."

Meanwhile, the iconic hit featuring Raveena and Akshay has also been recreated for the film, Sooryavanshi that is yet to be released. The new version will feature Akshay once again but this time, the leading lady opposite him will be . When Raveena was asked about her take on the remix of her song for Sooryavanshi, she had told Spotboye that she loves remixes and that it sounds 'Superb.' Aside from this, the actress will be seen in KGF Chapter 2 featuring Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Prakash Raj and others. Recently, she was in the news for helping out amid Delhi's oxygen crisis due to COVID 19 second wave.

Also Read|Raveena Tandon steps up to arrange cylinders for COVID 19 patients in Delhi amidst the oxygen shortage

Credits :Raveena Tandon Twitter

Share your comment ×