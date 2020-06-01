Raveena Tandon and Sonali Bendre's THEN & NOW pictures prove the divas are aging backwards

Raveena Tandon has shared then and now pictures with Sonali Bendre which are worth a glimpse for all their fans. Check them out.

and Sonali Bendre are two of the most popular actresses who ruled the hearts of millions back in the 90s and continue to do so even now. Both these divas have not lost their old charm yet and continue to be instrumental parts of the film industry. Needless to say, both Raveena and Sonali seem to be aging backward and their multiple pictures on social media platforms prove the same which sends their fans into a frenzy.

Recently, Raveena Tandon has shared then and now pictures of herself and Sonali Bendre which has literally broken the internet. The older picture happens to be a poster of one of their movies in which the two divas featured together. The recent one showcases Raveena and Sonali flashing their beautiful smiles while posing for the camera. The former captions the pictures as “A #throwback pic of then and now ! @iamsonalibendre and I rocking up the #keemat poster, and now us smiling away at an event.. lovely memories of the fun time spent shooting the film and the songs ! Omg! especially- o mere chaila! Was a cardio workout!”

Check out Raveena Tandon’s post below:

Talking about their professional fronts, Raveena Tandon was last seen gracing the judge’s chair in the dance-based reality show Nach Baliye 9 along with noted choreographer Amjad Khan. The gorgeous diva also has some interesting projects coming up one of which is South star Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2. Talking about Sonali Bendre, everyone knows how the braveheart won her battle with cancer and serves as an inspiration for others.

(ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Raveena Tandon reveals she was on her period while shooting for Tip Tip, says 'it was difficult')

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×