Raveena Tandon-Anil Thadani pose with daughter Rasha Thadani at high school graduation in NEW PICS

Raveena Tandon and Anil Thadani’s 18-year-old daughter Rasha Thadani has a huge following on social media. Rasha, who was in Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai, recently graduated from high school. She has been on a picture-sharing spree, and has given fans glimpses from the graduation ceremony. Raveena Tandon has now shared some new pictures and videos from Rasha’s special day. In the pictures, proud parents Raveena Tandon and Anil Thadani looked elated as they posed with their daughter.

Raveena Tandon shares new pictures and videos from daughter Rasha Thadani’s graduation

On Saturday morning, Raveena Tandon shared a fresh set of pictures and videos from daughter Rasha Thadani’s graduation ceremony. First, she shared a video clip that shows Rasha and her other classmates excitedly tossing their graduation hats, while the parents clapped for them. The students were seen in blue graduation robes. The next picture shows Rasha posing with her mother Raveena Tandon. The actress looks gorgeous in a black and white checkered saree accessorized with a multi-layered pearl necklace. Raveena Tandon is seen holding a board with ‘Class of 2023’ written over it, while Rasha holds a placard with ‘Got my degree in 2023’ written on it. In the next video clip, Rasha is seen waving at her parents as she heads to the stage. Meanwhile, another picture shows Rasha posing with her parents Raveena Tandon and Anil Thadani.

In the last video, Rasha Thadani and the other classmates are seen posing with Nita Ambani. Sharing the set of pictures and videos, Raveena Tandon wrote, “#classof23 . Proud Moments and Memories forever…”

Meanwhile, a few days ago, post her graduation, Rasha Thadani was spotted heading to Goa with her friends. She was spotted at the Mumbai Airport by the paparazzi, and when the shutterbugs asked her for sweets, she politely promised to bring sweets for them next time. A few days later, she fulfilled her promise, and was seen distributing sweets to the paps.

Pinkvilla reported in January this year that director Abhishek Kapoor will be launching Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha in his yet untitled project. She will reportedly be cast opposite Ajay Devgn’s nephew Aaman Devgan.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: WATCH: Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha fulfills her promise; Distributes sweets to paparazzi after graduation