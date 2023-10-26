Raveena Tandon Birthday: Daughter Rasha Thadani pens sweet note; dances with her mom to Maan Meri Jaan-WATCH

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon has turned a year older and is celebrating her 49th birthday today. Heartfelt wishes for the Mohra actress have been pouring in on social media from her fans, and loved ones. Raveena’s 18-year-old daughter Rasha Thadani has also shared a lovely video with her mom and has penned a note expressing her love for Raveena.

Rasha Thadani wishes mom Raveena Tandon on her birthday

Rasha Thadani dropped a video of Raveena Tandon and her dancing together, and the mother-daughter duo looks uber-cool! Rasha, dressed in a midnight blue outfit, is seen hugging her mom as they grooved to the popular song Maan Meri Jaan. Meanwhile, the birthday girl looks gorgeous in a bright orange dress. The happiness on their face is unmissable!

Sharing the video, Rasha Thadani penned a sweet caption to wish Raveena on her birthday. She called her mom her role model, and a ‘beautiful human being’. “Happy birthday to this beautiful human being. My role model. I look at you sometimes and wonder how I got this lucky. I love u forever, nobody comes closer,” she wrote.

Check out the video below!

Raveena Tandon’s birthday plans

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla exclusively spoke to birthday girl Raveena Tandon about her birthday plans. The actress revealed that she always celebrates her birthday with her family and loved ones. “Well, honestly my birthday is always with family and close loved ones. There are no rituals as such but at 12 o'clock mostly my children always plan a surprise but this time when my daughter asked me so what do you want to do, I said let’s run away to the jungle and that’s what we’ve done,” she said.

She further added that they would ring on her birthday in the midst of the forest this time. “We’ve always done it on her birthday but this time we’re doing it on mine and that’s the best place for Rasha and me to be, and we’re making the most of it,” said the actress.

On the work front, Raveena Tandon will next be seen in the romantic comedy film Ghudchadi alongside Sanjay Dutt. She also has Welcome To The Jungle in the pipeline.

