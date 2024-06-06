Raveena Tandon breaks silence after being attacked in Bandra; ‘Moral of the story? Get dashcams and CCTVs now’

Recently, Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon found herself amidst controversy when allegations arose of her involvement in a confrontation in Mumbai's Bandra, late on a Saturday night, where she purportedly abused and assaulted three individuals. A video circulating online captured Raveena defending herself against accusations of reckless driving and hitting three persons near Rizvi College on Carter Road. Now, the actress has issued a response addressing the incident.

Raveena Tandon reacts to attack against her in Mumbai

Through her Instagram stories, Raveena Tandon expressed gratitude to her followers, acknowledging their love, support, and faith in her. She conveyed, "Thank you for the overwhelming love,belief and support ! Moral of the story? Get dashcams and cctvs now!"

More about the incident

A video that rapidly circulated online, originating from Bandra, Mumbai, caused a stir across social media platforms. Captured outside Raveena Tandon's residence, the footage depicted the Bollywood actress and her driver surrounded by a crowd. In the recording, she can be heard pleading, “Please don't hit him," as she attempts to shield her driver from the group who claimed to have been hit by her vehicle. Additionally, witnesses at the scene were calling the cops, with one individual alleging, "My nose is bleeding. She assaulted me."

Moreover, a man provided a detailed account of the entire incident while being recorded on camera. According to his narrative, his mother, sister, and niece were walking past Raveena's residence when her driver allegedly ran over his mother. He proceeded to assert that upon confronting the driver, he emerged from the vehicle and assaulted his niece and mother.

The individual further added that the actress came out of the car in an inebriated state to defend her driver and struck his mother, resulting in severe head injuries. He continued to allege that despite waiting at the Khar Police Station for four hours, authorities refused to file a First Information Report (FIR) against Raveena.

Raveena Tandon on professional front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Raveena Tandon was most recently seen in the Disney+ Hotstar series Patna Shuklla and Karmma Calling. Her upcoming project, Welcome to the Jungle, presents an exciting ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Shreyas Talpade, and Lara Dutta among others. Set to be the third installment in the beloved Welcome franchise, the film is anticipated to grace theaters during the festive season of Christmas in 2024.

