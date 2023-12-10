Raveena Tandon clarifies after criticised for liking negative post against Khushi Kapoor-Agastya Nanda

The much-anticipated Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies was released just a couple of days back. The film marked the acting debut of Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina and others. After much wait, the teenage musical drama was released on December 7. Ever since the release, social media has been buzzing with several video clips and pictures from the film. On the other hand, a scene filmed on Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda has been going viral reacting to the duo’s acting.

The post grabbed immense attention following the like by Raveena Tandon. Reportedly, she accidentally liked the post which was against The Archies’ star cast. A screenshot of the same instantly went viral on the Internet. However, in response to this, the actress has now issued her clarification.

Raveena Tandon reacts to her liked post against Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda

Today, on December 10, Raveena Tandon took to her Instagram handle and issued her clarification over the viral screenshot ruling the internet. In the official statement, she wrote, “Touch buttons and social media. A genuine mistake has been blown out of proportion. The like was made in error, and something that I was not even aware of that had been pressed by scrolling. I sincerely apologize for any inconvenience and hurt this may have caused.”

She didn’t write anything in the caption but dropped a red-heart breaking emoji.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's reaction on The Archies

Just a couple of days back, the official Instagram handle of Netflix India had shared a video with the first reactions of the guests who attended the special screening. Amongst others, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had reacted stating, “Wonderful and huge congratulations to the entire team.”

About The Archies

The Archies is the Indian adaptation of the American comic book. In the film, megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson, Agastya Nanda is seen playing the role of Archie Andrews while Boney Kapoor-Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor is playing Betty Copper and Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, on the other hand, is playing Veronica Lodge.

In addition to this, Vedang Raina is seen as Reggie Mantle, Mihir Ahuja as Jughead and Aditi ‘Dot’ Saigal and Yuvraj Menda as Ethel Muggs and Dilton Doiley respectively. The film was released on Netflix on December 7 and received mixed reviews from critics and cinephiles.