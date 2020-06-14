Raveena Tandon & daughter Rasha give TikTokers a run for their money with their Laxed Siren Beat challenge

Raveena Tandon takes on the Laxed Siren Beat challenge and ropes in her daughter Rasha for company. Check out the TikTok video below.

Bollywood is undoubtedly giving TikTokers tough competition with their TikTok videos. Several B-Town stars have turned towards the platform to give us some of the best content on social media. One of the many actresses who is killing the TikTok game is . The acclaimed 90s star has been taking up TikTok challenges to keep us entertained during the lockdown. In a new video, the Dulhe Raja actress has her daughter Rasha Tandon for the company. The duo takes up the Laxed Siren Beat dance challenge.

Raveena stuns in a black ensemble with her hair falling off her shoulder. Meanwhile, Rasha rocks a camouflage print crop top with a pair of black workout pants as she joined her mother to take on the challenge and groove to the song. Unlike most challenges, Raveena and Sasha add an element of a twist by playing around with their sunglasses which takes the video a notch higher.

Check out Raveena's TikTok video below:

Raveena recently made the headlines when she recalled her first meeting with . Raveena opened up about her first interaction with Salman during an interaction with actress Kiran Joneja on a chat show. Salman was her first co-star as she debuted in the 1991 release Patthar Ke Phool. "One day I was in one of the studios in Bandra and my friend Bunty, who was a filmmaker I knew him because I had done a few advertisements with him, asked if I was in Bandra. I said yes. To that he said, 'come outside, Salman (Khan) and I are passing by, just say hi to us'."

"I remember my friends were more excited that my co-actor is Salman Khan and they encouraged me to go ahead. So, that was how my journey of being a film actress begun," Raveena added.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Raveena Tandon opens up about her Bollywood journey

Credits :InstagramIANS

Share your comment ×