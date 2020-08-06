  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Raveena Tandon draws reference to Aarey forest, coastal road while talking about the effects of Mumbai rains

India's commercial capital Mumbai has been witnessing heavy rains since sometime. Raveena Tandon has now shared a cryptic tweet related to the same.
20681 reads Mumbai
Raveena Tandon draws reference to Aarey forest, coastal road while talking about the effects of Mumbai rainsRaveena Tandon draws reference to Aarey forest, coastal road while talking about the effects of Mumbai rains
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The city of Mumbai including its adjoining areas have witnessed heavy rainfall in the past few days. This has resulted in severe waterlogging in various areas. Not only that but it has also affected the transport services and added to the agonies of people. Apart from Mumbai, the neighboring districts of Thane and Palghar have also been affected by the heavy rains and thunderstorm that has put a halt to all civic movements and other kinds of communication.

This has also resulted in a trail of tweets involving reactions, videos, and memes on Twitter. This has not stopped the Bollywood celebs too from voicing out their opinions on social media. Raveena Tandon has recently shared a cryptic tweet in which she has drawn reference to a series of issues that apparently have an indirect connection with the Mumbai rains and its effects. The actress writes, “Mumbai Drowning.......Mangroves, Aarey Forest. Coastal road. Fill in the dots.”

Check out the tweet below:

The cutting of trees in Aarey forest for setting up a metro shed has created quite a lot of uproar in the country since last year. This matter escalated when the Bombay High Court dismissed a petition filed by an NGO to declare Aarey Colony as a forest. Moreover, the Court also declined to quash Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) decision to cut around 2,600 trees located in the green zone. So, what Raveena has been talking about here is that since the mangroves, Aarey forest, etc. have been destroyed, that is how Mumbai has drowned right now.

Also Read: EXPLOSIVE: Raveena Tandon: I was not part of camps, I wasn't sleeping with heroes for roles

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s lawyer’s shocking revelations: How Rhea Chakraborty took complete control of his life
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All about Supreme Court’s latest orders in the case
Did you know Kajol rejected Kareena Kapoor Khan’s role in 3 Idiots: List of films rejected by the actress
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: From Supreme Court’s order to ED summoning Rhea Chakraborty
Shekhar Suman: Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Rhea Chakraborty involved but there’s a mastermind
Raveena Tandon’s EXPLOSIVE interview: I was targeted by Bollywood cabals, heroes & chaploos media
Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain: All you need to know about Bollywood’s latest couple
Michele Morrone replies to THIRSTY COMMENTS and answers many more interesting questions
Rakhi Special: How well does Meezaan Jaaferi & Alaviaa Jaaferi know each other?
From the Bachchan family to Kriti Sanon: Here’s how stars celebrated Raksha Bandhan last year
Friendship’s day special: Shantanu Maheshwari, Kunwar Amar & Dil Dosti Dance Team REUNION
Anonymous 56 minutes ago

Fill in the airs in your head first. Trying for more 5 seconds of fames

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement