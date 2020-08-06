Raveena Tandon draws reference to Aarey forest, coastal road while talking about the effects of Mumbai rains

India's commercial capital Mumbai has been witnessing heavy rains since sometime. Raveena Tandon has now shared a cryptic tweet related to the same.

The city of Mumbai including its adjoining areas have witnessed heavy rainfall in the past few days. This has resulted in severe waterlogging in various areas. Not only that but it has also affected the transport services and added to the agonies of people. Apart from Mumbai, the neighboring districts of Thane and Palghar have also been affected by the heavy rains and thunderstorm that has put a halt to all civic movements and other kinds of communication.

This has also resulted in a trail of tweets involving reactions, videos, and memes on Twitter. This has not stopped the Bollywood celebs too from voicing out their opinions on social media. has recently shared a cryptic tweet in which she has drawn reference to a series of issues that apparently have an indirect connection with the Mumbai rains and its effects. The actress writes, “Mumbai Drowning.......Mangroves, Aarey Forest. Coastal road. Fill in the dots.”

Check out the tweet below:

Mumbai Drowning.......Mangroves, Aarey Forest. Coastal road. Fill in the dots . — Raveena Tandon (TandonRaveena) August 6, 2020

The cutting of trees in Aarey forest for setting up a metro shed has created quite a lot of uproar in the country since last year. This matter escalated when the Bombay High Court dismissed a petition filed by an NGO to declare Aarey Colony as a forest. Moreover, the Court also declined to quash Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) decision to cut around 2,600 trees located in the green zone. So, what Raveena has been talking about here is that since the mangroves, Aarey forest, etc. have been destroyed, that is how Mumbai has drowned right now.

