Raveena Tandon feels South film industry is 'connected with their roots', says THIS about Hindi movies

Raveena Tandon is one of the most prolific actresses in Bollywood we’ve ever had. She has been a part of various remarkable films including Mohra, Dilwale, and Dulhe Raja amongst others. In a long illustrious career spanning more than two decades, she has also worked down south with great actors like Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi, and Nagarjuna. In a recent interview, the actress compared both Hindi and South film industries and opined that the latter prospered as it stayed connected to its culture and tradition, however, the Hindi film industry failed because of its attempt to ‘Westernize’ everything.

Raveena Tandon on comparison between South and Hindi film industry

Raveena Tandon was recently in conversation with Rajshri Unplugged. While talking about the South film industry, she agreed with the popular notion about the South film industry being way more disciplined than the Hindi film industry. While drawing a comparison between both industries, she stated that the performance of Hindi movies is being impacted due to its failure to remain connected with the roots.

In the interview, she remarked that she enjoyed the fact that the South industry remained strongly connected with their roots and culture, following which their films were a success.

She stated, “They don’t make much of elitist movies. I think that’s what works. Whereas in Mumbai, they followed the Westernized culture. They started making DVD copies of movies in Mumbai, which were not doing good business. So, it was very necessary that we stay connected with what our masses wanted. This I’ve learned from the South Industry.”

Raveena Tandon recalls how she was free to put on some extra weight in South

In addition to this, the actress also talked about how she was free to eat anything while working in the South, as the filmmakers didn’t mind her putting on weight. However, after coming back to Mumbai, she had to shed the extra kilos.

She said, “When I used to come to Bombay (Mumbai), everyone used to say that I’ve put on weight. When I used to go to the South, they used to be like, why have you lost weight? Eat a lot. So I used to enjoy it a lot. I used to leave dieting and eat idli, dosa, and coconut chutney in abundance.”

For the unversed, Raveena stepped into the Telugu film industry in the year 1993 with Bangaru Bullodu followed by her debut in the Tamil film industry with Sadhu in 1994.

She was most recently seen in K.G.F: Chapter 2.

