Raveena Tandon finally found Neetu Singh’s wedding photo, late Rishi Kapoor was looking for; See PIC

Raveena Tandon took to her Instagram handle to post a photo from Late Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh's wedding. Take a look.

A year after lost his year-long battle with leukemia; Bollywood still misses the industry’s beloved actor. His demise came as a shock to the Kapoor family as well as the entire film industry. This week, Neetu Singh organized a puja and havan at their residence on his first death anniversary. Now, Actress took to her Instagram handle to share a photograph from the pair’s wedding, which the late actor was looking for before his demise.

Raveena posted a black and white photo from late Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh’s wedding. Along with the heartwarming photo, she also penned a small note. She referred to the late actor as ‘Chintu uncle’ and further added that he was looking for this particular photo for his autobiography titled 'Khullam Khulla: Rishi Kapoor Uncensored.’ The actress also mentioned how she wished that she had found the photo earlier so she could show it to the late actor. Fans were touched to see the fond memory and took to the comments to drop a stream of red heart emojis.

Sharing the memory, Raveena penned, “Found a gem . A tad too late though. Thank you @juuhithesoniibabbar for finding this pic. Chintu uncle kept asking me for this pic to put in his autobiography. And somehow I had lost the original. Found it .so that’s me standing with chintu uncle, at his wedding .Wish I’d gotten it a bit earlier . Nonetheless, it is treasure for me . #treasuredmemories @neetu54”

On her father Ravi Tandon’s 80th birthday, Raveena shared a video of late Rishi Kapoor that he had recorded before heading to New York to seek treatment for leukemia. Sharing the heartwrenching post, the actress wrote, "Dearest dearest Chintu uncle.. you are missed every day.”

