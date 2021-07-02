  1. Home
Raveena Tandon flaunts her morning glow with a ‘messy’ twist in a close up selfie

Actress Raveena Tandon on Friday shared a glimpse of how her mornings are like. She described them as "messy".
Raveena posted a string of pictures on Instagram. She shared a few close-up images flaunting perfect skin, kohled eyes and messy hair. "Some messy mornings be like #justmessy #nomakeup#messyhair #nofilter," she wrote as caption.

Meanwhile, Raveena is all set to make her digital debut with the series "Aranyak". The series created by Rohan Sippy also features Parambrata Chattopadhyay. The crime drama narrates the story of two cops who are on a mission to find a missing tourist and revive the myth of a bloodthirsty entity in the forest.

Raveena will also be seen in "KGF: Chapter 2", a sequel to the 2018 Kannada blockbuster ,"KGF: Chapter 1".

