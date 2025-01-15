Raveena Tandon gives a peek into her ‘blessed’ week ft Rasha Thadani, Anil Kapoor, Farah Khan and delicious desserts

Raveena Tandon is one of those Bollywood stars who uses her social media extensively. Be it her spiritual trips, family vacations, or get-togethers with her co-stars, she makes sure to make her fans part of everything that happens in her life. Recently, she showcased how her ‘blessed’ week went by and shared several unseen images with Anil Kapoor, Farah Khan, her daughter Rasha Thadani and others. Check it out!

On January 14, 2025, Raveena Tandon took to her Instagram handle and dropped several images from the fun she had last week with her friends and family. The photo album opens with a picture of a delicious dessert in focus while the veteran Bollywood actress waits eagerly to eat it all. Next up was a cute selfie of her daughter Rasha Thadani with her mom and actor Anil Kapoor.

The Patna Shuklla also dropped visuals from her lovely farm and the calm and slow life she enjoyed there amidst flora and fauna. Next up we see some of the elderly ladies of the family blessing Rasha ahead of her big-screen debut with Azaad. Another image shows, the mother and daughter posing happily with filmmaker Farah Khan and her kids.

It was followed by several happy images of Raveena with her family and friends. In the caption, the actress expressed, “The week went by … farm life ! Blessed , friends family moms and my spirit animals.”

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Raveena Tandon will be next seen in Jolly LLB 3 with Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Huma Qureshi, Amrita Rao, and Saurabh Shukla. She is also part of Welcome to the Jungle.

Having said that, her daughter Rasha is all set to make her big screen debut with the film Azaad co-starring Aaman Devgan. The movie will be released in theatres on January 17, 2025.

