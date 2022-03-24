Raveena Tandon goes all 90s in this latest video with Neelam Kothari; Madhuri Dixit REACTS

Raveena Tandon is one of the popular actresses of the 90s. She has worked in movies such as Dilwale, Andaz Apna Apna, Dulhe Raja, Aunty No. 1, Anari No. 1, and others. The actress has an army of fans on social media with whom she shares even minute details of her life. Recently, Raveena shared a new reel on Instagram and went all 90s in it with actress Neelam Kothari and interior designer Anita Loomba. In the video, the trio busted some dancing moves on the parody of the 1994 song Meri Pant Bhi Sexy which was picturised on Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.

In the video, Raveena can be seen singing ‘Mere dost bhi 90s, Mera bag bhi 90s, Mera pant bhi 90s, Meri ghadi bhi 90s, Mera chashma bhi 90s hai (My friends are 90s, my bag is 90s, my pants are 90s, my glasses are also 90s).’ However, Neelam had walked out of the video. While sharing the video, Raveena wrote, “#takeone and #taketwo . Mera style bhi 90s! Mere dost bhi 90s .. and sachi muchi, my jeans and shoes and bag all preserved from the 90s and me too .. hahahah . Us too!!! @anitaloomba77 and @neelamkotharisoni walks off…”

Watch Raveena’s video here

As soon as she posted the video, it went viral. Even, Madhuri Dixit commented, “Awesome 90s.” To which, Raveena replied, “miss you in it, my 90s friend too.” Neelam commented, “Hysterical.”

See Madhuri Dixit’s comment here:

On the work front, Raveena will be next seen in the film Ghudhchadhi. The movie also stars Sanjay Dutt in a key role and the shooting is underway.

