Raveena Tandon has the wittiest reply to a fan proposing her for marriage in her next birth; Check it out

Raveena Tandon's hilarious reply to a fan proposing her for marriage in her next birth is winning the internet.

Due to the extended lockdown recently announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, everyone is using this time to spend more time with their families and loved ones. Amid the lockdown, social media has become quite the forum to not just communicate, but also express, it could be opinions, wishes, or simply, some sharing of information with the people. Celebrities have become more active on social media and sharing the titbit of their quarantine period with fans. Among all, has been sharing some informative videos for fans on social media.

Recently, Raveena treated fans with a few throwback pictures on her Instagram account. In the pictures shared, Raveena looks excited as she spends some gala time while vacationing with her hubby in the mountains. Sharing the pictures, the actress wrote, "#throwback When the summer gets to hot to handle... my heart dreaming of snowy vacays , soft ,fresh snowed in slopes and the icy moon.. disclaimer- always in #fauxfur." But what caught our attention in the post was when a fan proposed Raveena for a marriage in the comment section. The fans commented, "Raveena ma'am will you marry me in your next birth?"

Raveena was quick to give a hilarious reply to her fan. The actress wrote, "Sorry ya booked for 7 already." A lot of fans have showered love and praised the actress for the pictures. One fan commented: "Every time I see you, I fall in love with you once again."

Meanwhile, recently, Raveena opened up on how she feels seeing her songs being remade. The actress said, "They add new life to the song. I enjoy them, I loved Sheher Ki Ladki, Mast Mast, Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare. I believe that the remix versions come all newly packaged and fresh. I've performed to so many of them. And I end up owning them again so its win-win situation for me."

