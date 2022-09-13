Raveena Tandon, John Oliver and the Kohinoor: WATCH how the actress reacted to old video footage

Ever since Queen Elizabeth II, the UK's longest-serving monarch, passed away at Balmoral aged 96, the word Kohinoor has been trending on social media. For the unversed, Kohinoor is a rare expensive diamond that was engraved on the crown of the Queen. Many historians believe that this rare diamond was gifted to the Queen by the East India Company after looting it from India. Back then, India was under British rule. Today, the scenario is different. In the latest development, the Twitterati are demanding the British return the diamond to India as they allegedly stole it from India before it became independent.

Adding fuel to this social media trend, Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon on Monday shared old footage from actor John Oliver’s show where he accused Britain of allegedly stealing artifacts and many valuable possessions from various places and claiming them as their own.