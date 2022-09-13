Raveena Tandon, John Oliver and the Kohinoor: WATCH how the actress reacted to old video footage
Raveena Tandon today shared old footage wherein John Oliver joked about the Kohinoor diamond being taken from India.
Ever since Queen Elizabeth II, the UK's longest-serving monarch, passed away at Balmoral aged 96, the word Kohinoor has been trending on social media. For the unversed, Kohinoor is a rare expensive diamond that was engraved on the crown of the Queen. Many historians believe that this rare diamond was gifted to the Queen by the East India Company after looting it from India. Back then, India was under British rule. Today, the scenario is different. In the latest development, the Twitterati are demanding the British return the diamond to India as they allegedly stole it from India before it became independent.
Adding fuel to this social media trend, Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon on Monday shared old footage from actor John Oliver’s show where he accused Britain of allegedly stealing artifacts and many valuable possessions from various places and claiming them as their own.
Attaching the clip along with the post, Raveena wrote on Twitter, “Just fantastic! His Punchline”. The entire British museum should be declared an active crime scene!”
On the work front, actress Raveena Tandon made her debut on the OTT platform via Netflix’s show Aranyak in 2021. Apart from this, she was also seen in KGF Chapter 2 which was also one of the highest-grossing films of the year.
Raveena is looking forward to her work in director Binoy Gandhi’s next film Ghudchadi. Here, she will share screen space alongside actors Sanjay Dutt, Parth Samthaan, and Aruna Irani.
