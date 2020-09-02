Raveena Tandon on Kangana Ranaut’s statement of Bollywood consuming drugs: Few bad apples can't spoil a basket

Amid the drug row revolving around the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, Raveena Tandon reacted to Kangana Ranaut’s claim that 99% of Bollywood stars consume drugs; Read on

A few days back, , in an interview said that 99 per cent of actors in Bollywood are drug users and now, in the latest, has dismissed actor Kangana Ranaut’s allegations that 99% of people in the film industry engage in the use of drugs. Taking to Twitter, Raveena Tandon said that like any industry, the hindi film industry also has the good and the bad and therefore, it is unfair to generalize a statement.

Raveena wrote, “Globally,99 % of judges,politicians,babus,officials,cops are corrupt.This statement cannot be a generic description for all.People are intelligent.They can differentiate between good/ bad.Few bad apples cannot spoil a basket.Likewise our industry also has the good and the bad.” Well, Raveena Tandon’s reply came after lawyer Mahesh Jethmalani raised questions about Bollywood’s ‘deafening silence’ on the issue of drugs. Earlier, filmmaker Hansal Mehta came out in defence of the Hindi film industry against allegations of drug use as he said that, “Just like Bollywood is a generic term that I disown I think any generalisation about the film industry being mostly about drugs, sex and scandals is unfair. Also the industry being unfair and mean is also a most unfair generalisation. This is an industry of artists not debauches.”

In the wake of the drug angle that has emerged in the probe of Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, Kangana Ranaut got talking about Bollywood’s alleged drugs nexus and claimed that 99% of people in the industry are drug users. Not just this, during the interview with Republic, the Queen actress alleged that during the early days in the film industry, a ‘character actor’ spiked her drinks and took advantage of her. And today, Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter to name several Bollywood actors and suggested that they must undergo a blood test for drugs and bust rumours about them being addicts. Taking to Twitter, Kangana wrote, “I request , , Ayan Mukerji, Vicky Kaushik (Vicky Kaushal) to give their blood samples for drug test, there are rumours that they are cocaine addicts, I want them to bust these rumours, these young men can inspire millions if they present clean samples.”

Globally,99 % of judges,politicians,babus,officials,cops are corrupt.This statement cannot be a generic description for all.People are intelligent.They can differentiate between good/ bad.Few bad apples cannot spoil a basket.Likewise our industry also has the good and the bad. https://t.co/2sicSRZaAP — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) September 1, 2020

