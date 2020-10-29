Raveena Tandon on married actresses not getting meaty roles: It's passé now

Raveena Tandon recently said in an interview that nothing works better than formula films. Read on to know more.

, who is currently shooting for her upcoming project in Dalhousie, celebrated her birthday recently. According to the TOI report, in a recent chat with Bombay Times, the actress had spoken about her birthday celebration on the sets, married actresses not getting roles, content-based cinemas and more. When Raveena was asked about her thoughts on getting a year older, she said, “I have always felt confident and it’s rightly said that as you grow older, you become more comfortable in your own skin.”

“You don’t care about what anyone is going to think about what you’re wearing or how you are looking,” she added. The actress further stated that this year her birthday was different as 2020 has been a tough year for everyone, and thus, she kept it simple. She was away from her family and had spent her birthday shooting in Dalhousie as work is her passion. Later, when asked about how she has adapted to the new normal, personally and professionally, she said, “It is a little risky, but when precautions are taken, you feel safe. Eventually, we do have to accept the new normal.” Raveena also said that one has to learn to adapt, accept the change and push oneself to move ahead.

Talking about Bollywood’s content-rich films, the Mohra actress said that nothing works better than formula films. “Yes, content is definitely the king and our audience is really smart today, considering they can sense what a film is all about by watching the trailer,” she added.

On married actresses not getting meaty roles in Bollywood, she said cinema has broadened its horizon. “There was a taboo around 15 years ago that a married actress would not get meaty roles. It’s passé now because if you’re talented and a valued actor then you get good roles,” she concluded.

