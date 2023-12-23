Raveena Tandon offers prayers at Rameswaram Jyotirling with daughter Rasha Thadani; Shilpa Shetty REACTS

Raveena Tandon is one of the most successful and popular actresses with a career spanning several decades. She started out in the 1990s and has since appeared in a number of films and shows. Apart from being a talented actress, Raveena is also a very spiritual person. Recently she visited the Rameswaram Jyotirlinga with her daughter Rasha Thadani. Shilpa Shetty was quick to react to it. Let's find out more about this.

Raveena Tandon visits Rameswaram

On December 22nd, Raveena Tandon took to her Instagram handle to share some of her pictures from her visit to Rameswaram. The actress was accompanied by her daughter Rasha Thadani. Raveena shared that she is on a quest to visit all the 12 jyotirlingas. The pictures features her selfies and the mother-daughter duo offering their prayers at the temple.

She wrote in the caption, "From Kedarnath to Rameswaram.. our quest to complete the 12 Holy Jyotirlings is on ….thank you Shiva for everything… Har Har Mahadev , Jai Bholenath Shiv Shambhu… .At the tip of land where the Ram Setu starts , Jai Shri Ram …. #Ramsetu #Rameswaram #dhanuskodi #floating stones"

Taking to the comment section, Raveena's friend and actress Shilpa Shetty expressed her excitement for this trip. She wrote: "Wow That’s amazing Ravs Har Har Mahadev"

Raveena Tandon's work front

Raveena Tandon was recently seen in the suspense thriller film One Friday Night with Milind Soman. She will be next seen in the comedy film Welcome to the Jungle with Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani and others.

Last week, the teaser of her web series Karmma Calling had dropped on the internet and it has created quite a buzz. The 32-second teaser leaves the audience thinking about the storyline. Raveena plays the role of Indrani Kothari in the series and oozes eloquence. In the teaser, she talks about power and how it can be used to subvert karma. The scene takes place at a lavish and brightly lit dining table. In 2021, she had made her foray into the digital space with the crime thriller web series Aranyak.

