Raveena Tandon on her ‘friendly rivalry’ with Govinda; ‘If he aced a shot, I had to give my best’

Govinda stepped into the Hindi film industry with the film Ilzaam in 1986. In 1991, debutant Raveena Tandon impressed critics and cinephiles alike with her power-packed performance in the film Patthar Ke Phool. While they were set on their respective acting journeys, the actors came up with commercially successful films when they were paired together in Dulhe Raja, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and Aunty No. 1, among others.

Raveena Tandon says Govinda is her BFF

According to ANI, when the actress was asked about the one Bollywood star she shares a special bond with, Raveena Tandon said that it’s her co-star Govinda. She said, “I’ve got a bunch of amazing friends in the industry, from the enchanting Madhuri Dixit to the ever-graceful Shilpa Shetty, and the unforgettable Sridevi. But if I had to pick one ride-or-die, it would have to be the one and only Govinda, lovingly known as Chi Chi. We’ve always shared a deep love for music and dancing. My comic timing improved significantly because of Govinda.”

Raveena Tandon says they have a friendly rivalry

The actress further shared that despite having a special bond with Govinda, they are also very competitive and have healthy competition while shooting together.

Sharing her experience of filming popular songs like Kisi Disco Mein Jaaye and Akhiyon Se Goli Maare, the Laadla actress said, “Even in our dance collaborations, we were lightning fast. We completed ‘Kahi Disco Main Jaye’ in just one and a half days and ‘Akhiyon Se Goli Maare’ in a single day. We’d start shooting early in the morning at 9:30-10:00 am and wrap up by 6:00 pm. We used to shoot the Antara and Mukhda simultaneously. And oh, the friendly rivalry – if he aced a shot, I had to give my best. Our chemistry was pure magic, fueled by our energy and a sprinkle of healthy competition.”

Raveena Tandon’s work front

With a career spanning more than three decades, Raveena has seen success and failure in equal measures. The actress was last seen in the 2022 film K.G.F: Chapter 2 and the suspense thriller film One Friday Night in 2023. By the end of this month, her upcoming romantic comedy film Ghudchadi, also starring Sanjay Dutt, is set to release.

