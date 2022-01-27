Raveena Tandon opens up on adopting 'quietly' as she wishes her daughter Chaya on her wedding anniversary.

Raveena Tandon is a doting mum to four children - two adopted and two biological. For the unversed, the actress adopted daughters Pooja and Chaya when she was just 21 years old in 1995. Both her adopted daughters, are now married and Raveena took to Instagram to wish Chaya on her wedding anniversary.

Sharing a series of photos from her daughter Chaya's wedding, Raveena wrote, "When life is full of beautiful memories and moments.. to be cherished and celebrated for ever ! Happy Happy Anniversary my babies! Happiness and love always ! @chaya.m.m #shawn सदा सौभाग्यवती भवा."

Take a look:

In a recent interview with RJ Sidharth Kanan, Raveena opened up about adopting her daughters and not putting the spotlight on them. Revealing why she kept her the adoption on the down low in the 90s, Raveena said, "Initially, it was that era of tabloidism and yellow dirty journalism. There were these hardcore writers who were just writing nasty stuff and headlines were nasty. In those days, a scandal could be created out of anything. When I did adopt the girls, initially, I did not talk about them at all, till they passed their 10th standard and after that, they started hanging out with me on my shoots. Then, everyone started asking, ‘Who are these girls?’ And I would start telling them this is how it is."

She further added, "You were so scared that even if you say something, what will these people make it out to be? Magazine wale bol denge ki isko secretly baby ho gaya, kiska baby hai (The magazines would say that I secretly had a baby and speculate about the father). It was that era. Itna gandh tha unke minds mein (Their minds were so filthy). To avoid such stories, I just did it very quietly."

Raveena made her return to acting with her digital debut Aranyak which released on Netflix last year.

