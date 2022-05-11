Raveena Tandon recalls when she and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were fat-shamed: I said I can reduce weight but...

Raveena Tandon is one of the most popular actresses in the industry. She has worked in movies such as Dilwale, Andaz Apna Apna, Dulhe Raja, Aunty No. 1, Anari No. 1, and others. Recently, the actress won the audience’s hearts with her performance in KGF: Chapter 2. Apart from being a talented individual, Raveena is known for her no-filter attitude. Speaking of which, recently in the latest interview, she talked about the time when she and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were fat-shamed by the media after welcoming a child.

While speaking to NDTV GoodTimes, the actress said, “There was a time when I had put on a lot of weight after I just delivered my son. And I remember, I started working after that and there was a press conference and that time they were fat-shaming me, they were fat-shaming Aishwarya Rai and I stood up for her at that time and I said she just had a baby.” She further added, “I remember this journalist saying to me at a conference, ‘Arey Raveena ji, aap kitni moti ho gayi hai. Aap to mast mast hua karti thi, ab aap reality show kar rahi hai. So, I said, ‘Dekhiye bhai sahab, motapa to ghat jayega, lekin aapki surat kaise badal payegi?’ (This reporter said, ‘Raveena you have gained so much weight, you used to be so cool. And now you’re doing reality shows. So I just said, ‘Brother, I can reduce my weight. But what will you do about your face?).”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Raveena was last seen in KGF: Chapter 2 which also stars Yash and Sanjay Dutt in key roles. The film became a massive hit and was loved by the viewers. Talking about KGF: Chapter 2, in the film, Yash portrays the role of Rocky, a mafia man, who overtakes a gold-smuggling empire. Released nationwide on April 14, 2022, in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam, KGF: Chapter 2 is written and directed by one of the most sought-after directors, Prashanth Neel.

Apart from this, she will be next seen in the film Ghudchadi with Sanjay Dutt. It is directed by Binoy Gandhi and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Nidhi Dutta, and Binoy Gandhi.

