Raveena Tandon recalls being called 'Amazonian, Thunder Thighs'; reveals she was body shamed by media

Raveena Tandon, who was one of the most celebrated actresses of Hindi cinema in the 1990s, is now set to be active in the movies yet again. As you may know, the Padma Shri awardee made a massive comeback to films and returned to South cinema with the mega-blockbuster KGF: Chapter 2 in 2022, and earned rave reviews for her performance as Ramika Sen, the Prime Minister of India.

In a recent conversation with Lehren, Raveena Tandon extensively spoke about her acting career and her strained relationship with the media of the 1990s. The KGF actress revealed that she was brutally bodyshamed by the media, and was called names.

Raveena Tandon recalls being called 'Amazonian, Thunder Thighs'

According to Raveena Tandon, many famous journalists of the 1990s, especially women, were totally 'nasty' towards her. The Andaz Apna Apna actress revealed that she was body shamed, slut-shamed, and called names by the editors, who had their own 'camps' in the film industry at that time.

"Some of those women editors today play the feminist card. But, I know how nasty they were back then. These are the very people who slut-shamed, body shamed, and called me names. I was called so many things like Amazonian, Thunder Thighs, and Miss Arrogant," recalled Raveena Tandon in her interview with Lehren.

Raveena Tandon on her troubled relationship with the 90s media

In her interview, Raveena also opened up about her troubled relationship with the media of the 1990s. According to the Mohra actress, the media at that time was 'terrible', as 'yellow journalism' was at its peak. "They had no morals, no scruples, and no integrity. Luckily, today you have social media where you can put out your case right away in front of your fans. Your statement matters today," stated the actress.

"Earlier, we were at the mercy of the editors, who had their own camps with whom they were close to. They would write only good things about them, not even waiting to find out the truth. Even if they had to issue an apology, it would be a very small line, very obscure on the inside pages," she further added.

Raveena Tandon's work front

The senior actress was last seen in the Jio Cinema project One Friday Night, which was released in July, this year. She will be next seen in Ghudchadi, the upcoming romantic comedy which is slated to hit the screens on September 29, Friday. Raveena Tandon is also set to play a key role in Welcome To The Jungle, the upcoming multi-starrer, alongside Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Lara Dutta, and others.

ALSO READ: Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Raveena Tandon, and Urmila Matondkar strike a pose with Manish Malhotra