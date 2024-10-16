Raveena Tandon recalls getting mobbed for alleged rash driving incident, reveals Richa Chadha also faced same: 'She had to pay; No CCTV to record truth'

In June 2024, Raveena Tandon made headlines for a harrowing experience when she and her driver were assaulted by a mob in Mumbai, following allegations of reckless driving. Recently, Raveena disclosed that a nearly identical incident occurred with Richa Chadha just a day later. 'No CCTV cameras to record the truth', Richa was unable to file an official complaint and had no choice but to settle the matter privately, as advised by the authorities.

During a recent conversation with NewsX Live, Raveena Tandon recounted a frightening ordeal she faced in June, when she was targeted by an unruly mob. She not only provided updates regarding her own case but also mentioned a similar incident involving actress Richa Chadha, which took place just a day later.

According to Raveena, these events reflect a disturbing pattern in Mumbai, seemingly orchestrated to create fear and intimidation. She shared that the day following her own attack, she received a call from Richa Chadha, who recounted a similar experience with a mob.

Unfortunately, Richa was unable to lodge a formal complaint, as there was no CCTV footage available to substantiate her claims. Raveena explained that the Heeramandi actress was even pressured to resolve the situation by paying a settlement.

“Unfortunately, no CCTV cameras to record the truth. In fact, she had to pay up. She had to settle the matter. The cops told her that settle it. She, in fact, the poor thing, went ahead and settled,” she recalled.

Raveena provided some new details about her own case, revealing that the police investigation concluded that the mob attack was orchestrated with the intention of extorting money from her.

She recounted the harrowing experience, describing how aggressive the mob had been, even attempting to force their way into her home while her children were upstairs, and her husband was away. The situation turned chaotic as male staff members at the house were being pulled and assaulted by the intruders.

In June, a video circulated widely showing a tense confrontation involving Raveena Tandon and a group of locals who accused her and her driver of assaulting three women. As Raveena attempted to engage with the crowd to resolve the situation, she was allegedly pushed and hit during the commotion.

The video captured her pleading, “Please don’t hit me,” while a man in the crowd accused her driver of injuring his mother and blamed Raveena for initiating the incident, suggesting that she was under the influence. The incident occurred on Carter Road in Bandra, Mumbai.

