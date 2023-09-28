Raveena Tandon recalls she 'threw up' after co-star’s lips brushed hers; opines on Rasha doing kissing scenes

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon is amongst the scintillating actors of Bollywood from the 90’s. Her remarkable performances in her long career speak volumes about her talent. From being a sensuous diva to being a simple housewife, she has done every performance with full conviction. Keeping her A-game up, the actress has been amongst the top actresses, nevertheless, she had her own set of rules and principles which she always obeyed while working. The actress despite having worked in so many films always maintained a strict no-kissing in her films since her early days as an actress. In a recent interview, she also shared an uncomfortable incident from her early days in Bollywood.

Raveena Tandon recalls throwing up after a male co-star's lips brushed against hers; 'I was like Yuck...'

Raveena Tandon was recently in a conversation with Lehren Retro. While opening up about her no-kissing scene policy, she stated that there were no contracts or anything in those days. But she never did as she was not comfortable. Recalling a bizarre incident, she shared, “I remember I was doing a little rough handling scene with a male actor and I remember by mistake his lips just brushed my lips. It was by mistake, it was not even required. Like in that whole frenzy, it was a mistake. I went to my room and threw up because I was so not comfortable. The shot got over and I went up and I had nausea. I could not bear it. I was like Yuck no. Please brush your teeth, wash your mouth a hundred times.” She also stated that the actor was apologetic later.

In addition to this, she was asked now that her daughter, Rasha Thadani is all set to make her Bollywood debut; will she be okay if the latter does any kissing scene. In response to this, she opined, “Again it depends. If she is comfortable doing it with someone, then why not? If she is not comfortable, nobody should have the power to force her to do anything that she does not want to do or what she is not comfortable doing.”

For the uninitiated, Rasha will be soon stepping into Bollywood with Abhishek Kapoor’s next. The film will also mark the acting debut of Ajay Devgn’s nephew, Aaman Devgan.