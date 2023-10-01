Raveena Tandon rejected Phool Aur Kaante, Prem Qaidi, and more before her debut because of THIS reason

Raveena Tandon is a highly accomplished actress in Bollywood. She was among the leading female actors in the 90s and 2000s, and her remarkable acting in various roles during her extensive career showcases her remarkable talent. Whether she's playing a complex character or a regular homemaker, Raveena brings every role to life. Recently, Raveena Tandon revealed that she turned down “five to six” film offers before making her debut alongside Salman Khan in Patthar Ke Phool.

Raveena Tandon opens up on rejecting “five to six films” before her debut film

During a recent interview with Lehren, Raveena Tandon who made her Bollywood debut alongside Salman Khan in Patthar Ke Phool, shared that she declined “five to six” film offers before making her debut. Raveena explained that she never aspired to become an actress, so she turned down the opportunities that came her way. She also mentioned how Salman Khan observed her work before selecting her for Patthar Ke Phool. Raveena said, “At that time, Bunty Walia, who was a friend of mine and a co-model on an ad, called Salman and said ‘You have to meet this girl and I think she is the next big thing and you are looking for a new girl.’ Salman separately came to see my work. I think it was destiny.”

She further added, “I had already said no to five to six films before Pathhar Ke Phool. I have said no to Jungle, I have said no to Heer Ranjha, I have said no to one film with Lucky Ali, I said no to Pahlaj ji’s film, I said no to Prem Qaidi and I had actually said no to Phool Aur Kaante as well. So, I was already saying no because I did not know if I wanted to do movies.”

Raveena Tandon revealed not being considered a serious actor in the 90s era

Raveena Tandon also remembered that despite her popularity in the 90s, she wasn't viewed as a serious actress. She attributed this perception to the limited opportunities for substantial roles for female actors during that time. Emphasizing this, Raveena expressed, “In the 90s era, there were very few films which gave equal opportunities to female actors. It was a struggle to break the perception that she can only do super hits and she can’t perform in a look besides being a glamorous person. That was the image. It was a challenge for me to sign a film like Shool because Ram Gopal Varma told me that when I close my eyes, I can only see you doing Kisi Disco Mein Jaaye and Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare. His film Shool where I played the role of a Bihari house wife gave me the scope to break that mold.”

Raveena Tandon will be next seen in Welcome To The Jungle, featuring Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Lara Dutta, and Disha Patani, among others.

