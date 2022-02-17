Raveena Tandon remembers late father Ravi Tandon on his birth anniversary: My life will never be the same

17th February would have marked Raveena Tandon's late father Ravi Tandon’s 87th birthday. Remembering her dad, just a few minutes back, Raveena posted a family picture on her Instagram and penned an emotional note along with it. Sharing it, Raveena wrote, “HappyBirthday Papa. My life will never be the same again. You will always be the apple of my eye. Cheers!”

Raveena was very close to her father. On February 11, the actress' father passed away in Mumbai. The actress took to her social handle and shared the unfortunate news. She also shared an emotional post along with old pictures. Many celebrities including Neelam Kothari, Juhi Chawla and others dropped condolence messages. Fans also paid their tributes in the comment section.

Take a look:

On 11th February, Raveena shared numerous pictures with her late father as she shared the devastating news. With the post, Raveena wrote, “You will always walk with me , I will always be you, I’m never letting go. Love you papa.” The pictures reflected the great bond the father-daughter duo shared. Neelam Kothari wrote, “Heartfelt condolence.” Juhi Chawla also offered condolences and said, “Heartfelt condolences to you & your family Raveena.. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti.”

To note, Ravi Tandon was a film director and producer. He had directed several hit movies including Khel Khel Mein, Anhonee, Nazrana, Majboor, Khud-daar and Zindagi. He was born in a Punjabi Family in Agra.

