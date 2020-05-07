Raveena Tandon remembers Rishi Kapoor with a video of his birthday message for her father Ravi Tandon; WATCH

Raveena Tandon shared a video of Rishi Kapoor where he is seen wishing her father for his 80th birthday and you must not miss out on it. Check out the video right here.

Bollywood lost a legend when veteran actor passed away on April 30, 2020. The actor was diagnosed with cancer back in 2018, and thereafter, he was in New York for almost a year, where he was undergoing treatment. He returned to Indian in late 2019, however, he wasn't cancer-free just yet. A day before his demise, the actor was admitted to the ICU as his condition got serious, and the very next day, the news about his demise left everyone in shock.

None the less, he continues to be remembered with all the love and adulation and fans often get a time to reminisce the old days from the life the veteran actor. And so, , shared a video of Rishi Kapoor, where he is seen wishing her father, Ravi Tandon, a very happy birthday. She wrote, 'Dearest dearest Chintu uncle.. you are missed everyday. Just before his going to New York for treatment, he recorded this for papa, and then surprised him by being there with us on papas birthday. you will always be there at home and in our hearts forever Chintuuncle. we love you.'

Check out Rishi Kapoor's video shared by Raveena Tandon here

Rishi Kapoor is survived by his wife , daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and son, . The actor was last seen in The Body, co-starring Emraan Hashmi. Post his return to India, the actor had started the shooting for upcoming film with Juhi Chawla, however, the shoot had to be called off due to his health issues. He was also due for a movie with , the official remake of The Intern.

