Raveena Tandon reveals Rasha finds her Instagram reels ‘cringe’; recalls sending Deepika Padukone’s ‘looking like a wow' video

Raveena Tandon is one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood. Over the years, she has carved her niche through her significant screen presence. She continues to rule the tinsel town following her impactful choices in several web-shows. Apart from her acting, the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actress is quite active on social media as well where she often shares her daily life updates and hilarious video reels, connecting with a larger audience. However, in a recent interview, the actress revealed that her daughter Rasha Thadani finds her videos cringe-worthy.

Raveena Tandon reveals daughter Rasha Thadani finds her Instagram reels 'cringe'

In a recent interview with News18, Raveena Tandon called herself being a ‘dud’ pertaining to Instagram as she doesn’t know anything about it. She confessed making ‘serious’ and ‘horrible’ mistakes. She shared, “When my team tells me to post reels, I choose a funny one. I’m an actor and not an influencer. But I love the way influencers actually create content. Unlike us, they’ve a knack for it. So, sometimes, I bum reels from influencers and piggyback on them. But Rasha always tells me, ‘Mumma, you cannot be making these reels, it’s cringe!’ But I love it (laughs).”

Raveena Tandon reveals Rasha made her delete 'looking like a wow' trend reel

The Welcomed To The Jungle actress who remains indifferent to her daughter’s criticism expressed having faith in her Instagram game being on point as she revealed being the first one to do the ‘so beautiful, so elegant, just looking like a wow’ viral trend in the industry. However, her daughter never approved of it.

She said, “I was the first person in the industry to make the reel on it. My daughter just freaked out and called it cringe. She, in fact, told me to delete it from my account.” The actress realized her winning moment and defended her endeavors at making reels as she recalled Deepika Padukone joining the same viral trend.

She shared that when DP made the reel on it, she sent it to her daughter and in a moment of candid sincerity shared, telling her, “‘See, everyone’s making it! Just because Deepika made it, it’s a rage. And when I had made it, it was cringe?’ I keep fighting with Rasha on my social media aesthetics,” as she further admitted to making these funny reels and do them once in a while only if she really likes something. According to her, she doesn’t do something just for ‘the heck of it’. “When I see something and fall off the floor laughing, I know that abb yeh toh banaana hi hai! (now this has to be made), she said.”

Raveena Tandon reveals Rasha Thadani wearing her 90s outfit

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Raveena also expressed her view that fashion functions in cycles, noting the revival of '90s trends. She shared that she's embracing this revival by wearing her vintage '90s clothes again, and fortunately, they still fit her. Among her collection are iconic pieces like the leather shirt from Sheher Ki Ladki and the denim jacket featuring a scorpion design from Patthar Ke Phool (1991). Interestingly, her daughter, Rasha Thadani, is now also enjoying wearing those timeless pieces.

Raveena Tandon on her professional front has been turning heads with her acclaimed OTT ventures. She was last seen in Disney+Hostar’s web show Karmaa Calling, directed by Ruchi Narain.

Furthermore, she has the eagerly awaited Welcome to the Jungle in the pipeline which also stars Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Disha Patani, and Jacqueline Fernandez among others.

