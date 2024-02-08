Raveena Tandon reveals reason behind turning down Shah Rukh Khan-Malaika Arora's hit song Chaiyya Chaiyya

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon, who recently appeared in Karmma Calling, discussed her decision to decline the opportunity to be part of Chaiyya Chaiyya. Raveena explained that she was concerned about being pigeonholed into certain roles and also shared her reasons for rejecting films alongside Shah Rukh Khan. Chaiyya Chaiyya was filmed atop a moving train and featured in Mani Ratnam's movie Dil Se.

Raveena Tandon on turning down Chaiyya Chaiyya

During a recent interaction with BBC Asian Network, Raveena Tandon mentioned that she was offered the song Chaiyaa Chaiyaa that stars Malaika Arora along with Shah Rukh Khan. Raveena expressed, She mentioned that after her success with Sheher Ki Ladki, she was approached for the song. She recalled Shah Rukh Khan informing her that Mani Ratnam wanted to discuss the song with her for their project.

Recalling the same, she said, “I had just done Sheher Ki Ladki, right? And it had become a very big hit. Organically, Chaiyya Chaiyya came to me and I remember SRK saying that ‘Mani sir wants to talk to you because he wants you to do the song for us’.”

She then mentioned that she felt awkward because although she really wanted to work with Mani Ratnam, being offered another item song would have led to her being stereotyped. Speaking about it, she said, “And I was in a very awkward situation because although I was dying to work with Mani Ratnam Sir but then just being offered an item song again, it would have been stereotyping myself and in those days people used to get typecast, you used to get stereotyped.”

Advertisement

When asked if she would have chosen differently considering the song's legacy, she replied saying that it's a challenging situation, and she believes in the concept of parallel lives. She said, “I knew the song was rock solid. There were no two ways, you just had to hear the song and completely fall in love with it. It’s actually a difficult spot. I believe in the parallel life kind of thing.”

Raveena mentioned that she was offered roles in movies like Darr, Desi Babu English Men, and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, all featuring Shah Rukh Khan, which she declined. However, she expressed admiration for Shah Rukh Khan and his work. Heaping praise on the superstar, she added, “I love him. He is one of the warmest people on this planet.”

Raveena Tandon's work front

The much-awaited web series Karmma Calling premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on January 26th, Republic Day. Directed by Ruchi Narain, the series features Raveena Tandon, Varun Sood, Namrata Sheth, and Vikramjeet Virk in important roles. Raveena delivers an outstanding performance as Indrani Kothari in the show.

Furthermore, Raveena is poised to appear in Welcome To The Jungle, the third movie in the Welcome film franchise. Directed by Ahmed Khan, this film reunites her with Akshay Kumar after a considerable hiatus. It features an impressive ensemble cast, including Disha Patani, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Sanjay Dutt, and others.

About Karmma Calling

Karmma Calling, helmed by director Ruchi Narain, features Raveena Tandon in the central role. The series is an adaptation of the American show "Revenge," which was broadcast from 2011 to 2015. The premiered on January 26, 2024, exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

Speaking about her role, Raveena said in a statement, “Indrani Kothari believes the world is her stage and I haven’t essayed such a character in a very long time. Karmma Calling is definitely more than what meets the eye and explores different facets of the world of the rich." She added, "It is a never-seen-before and never done before role and I am looking forward to audience reactions."

ALSO READ: Raveena Tandon reveals she stepped out of four Shah Rukh Khan films; here's why