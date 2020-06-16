  1. Home
Raveena Tandon reveals she fought back after people tried to bury her; Says dirty politics happens everywhere

The actress reveals how there is immense pressure on actors in the Hindi film industry. Raveena goes on to add that no matter what one faces in the film industry, it is important that you pick up the pieces and walk again.
20924 reads Mumbai Updated: June 16, 2020 01:03 am
The Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon shared some powerful messages on her Twitter account. The actress reveals how there is immense pressure on actors in the Hindi film industry. Raveena goes on to add that no matter what one faces in the film industry, it is important that you pick up the pieces and walk again. Raveena Tandon also wrote about how she fought back when some people from the industry tried to bury her. The actress also mentions that there is dirty politics happening everywhere. The Bollywood actress who has many blockbuster films to her credit, shared multiple posts on her Twitter account.

Raveena Tandon goes on to write how an actor could be an insider or an outsider, but one has to fight back. Raveena adds how one has to pray that the good wins over the evil. Raveena Tandon did not shy away from mentioning that when you speak the truth, some people tend to call you a liar, mad and psychotic, and all the hard work that is put in by an actor gets written off by 'chamcha journos.' Raveena also added in her tweet, "“mean girl”gang of the industry.Camps do exist.Made fun of,bn removed from films by Heroes,their girlfriends,Journo chamchas&their career destroying fake media stories.Sometimes careers are destroyed.U struggle to keep afloat.fight backSome survive Some Dont.#oldwoundsrevisited.

After the unfortunate demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Raveena wrote about the pressures an actor faces in the film industry and how it could all go unnoticed.

