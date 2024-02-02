Raveena Tandon reveals she stepped out of four Shah Rukh Khan films; here's why

During promotions for her Disney+ Hotstar series Karmma Calling, Raveena Tandon revealed in an interview that in the 1990s, she had agreed to work on four films with Shah Rukh Khan, but each encountered various issues. Raveena also mentioned that she was offered the role played by Juhi Chawla in Yash Chopra's Darr, alongside SRK, but she decided to decline the offer.

Raveena Tandon recalls stepping back from four Shah Rukh Khan films

During a recent interaction with Mirchi Plus, Raveena Tandon described Shah Rukh Khan as a "genuinely warm, caring person," Raveena mentioned that they once agreed to work together in four movies, but unfortunately, they never got the opportunity to appear on screen together as they had anticipated.

She mentioned that one movie was canceled due to the director's demise. She opted out of the second film because she wasn't satisfied with the costumes. She added, “We did Zamana Deewana but that also got delayed. Darr was something that I was offered but I stepped back.”

Darr was a pivotal role for Shah Rukh Khan, portraying an anti-hero grappling with mental health issues, who obsessively pursues Juhi Chawla's character, Kiran. In an earlier conversation with ANI, Raveena had expressed her reason for stepping out of the SRK-starrer film Darr. She mentioned that while the scenes in Darr weren't vulgar, there were some earlier scenes that made her uncomfortable. She said, “Darr had come to me first, though it was not vulgar, but earlier there were some scenes in Darr, I was not comfortable with.”

Raveena Tandon's work front

The highly anticipated web series Karmma Calling made its debut on Disney+ Hotstar on January 26th, Republic Day. Directed by Ruchi Narain, the show stars Raveena Tandon, Varun Sood, Namrata Sheth, and Vikramjeet Virk in pivotal roles. Raveena shines as Indrani Kothari in the series.

In addition, Raveena is all set to grace the screen in Welcome To The Jungle, the third installment of the Welcome series. Directed by Ahmed Khan, this movie marks her reunion with Akshay Kumar after a long break. The film boasts an incredible ensemble cast, including Disha Patani, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Sanjay Dutt, and many more.

