Raveena Tandon rings in her birthday with husband in Dalhousie and calls it the 'best gift ever'; Watch

Raveena Tandon's team has organised a surprise birthday party for her while her husband Anil Thadani jetted off to Dalhousie to surprise her.
25605 reads Mumbai
Raveena Tandon has turned a year older today. Currently, the actress is in Dalhousie and is celebrating her birthday over there. Raveena took to her Instagram handle to share a cute boomerang video with husband Anil Thadani wherein she is excited and hugs her hubby tightly. To make her day special, the actress’ team organised a surprise birthday party for her while the Mohra actress’ husband jetted off to Dalhousie to surprise her.

In the video, Raveena and Anil can be seen enjoying birthday dinner. The entire area is decorated with candles and balloons for the actress. The birthday girl donned a grey sweater and a beanie cap as she opted for a casual look. While sharing the boomerang video, she captioned it as, ''Guess who landed up for dinner 1,938,1 km away! It’s a dinner for 2 #Dalhousie #bestgiftever.'' Take a look:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Guess who landed up for dinner 1,938,1 km away! It’s a dinner for 2 #Dalhousie #bestgiftever

A post shared by Raveena Tandon (@officialraveenatandon) on

Raveena has also shared several photos from her birthday celebration in another post. She thanked her manager and her entire team for organising such wonderful party for her. While sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Thank you my darling @reemapandit for setting up a fantastic birthday eve , one of the best ! Thank you team ! Missing the rest of our team ! Love you all my family so much !”

Meanwhile, the actress is gearing up for her south film KGF: Chapter 2. She portrays the role of Prime Minister Ramika Sen in KGF 2, which also stars Yash as the lead. Today, on her birthday, the actress has shared her first look as Ramika with her fans. The first look posted is the birthday for her from KGF team. While sharing the same, Raveena wrote, “HE gavel to brutality!!! Presenting #RamikaSen from #KGFChapter2. Thanks KGF team for the wonderful birthday gift . #HBDRaveenaTandon.”

Also Read: Raveena Tandon Birthday Special: A look at the actress' special family moments

Credits :Raveena Tandon Instagram

