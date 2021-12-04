Raveena Tandon’s sea facing palatial abode ‘Neelaya’ is nothing less than a paradise; Take a virtual tour

Actor Raveena Tandon has been enticing audiences with her stunning acting prowess for over 30 years now. The 90s bombshell resides in a luxurious sea-facing palatial abode located in Bandra, Mumbai. The actress named her apartment ‘Neelaya’, and in a busy neighbourhood, the lavish home surely makes an attention-worthy statement. Completely contrasting to the busy roads outside, her home is an epitome of calmness where one can clearly hear the chirping of birds outside in her garden.

With billowing trees accentuating the entrance, the insides of Neelaya takes pride in its display of vivid styles. The house is influenced by the actor’s love for art and design which is clearly evident as you take a step inside her lavish home. With European, French and a bit of South Indian tadka her spacious residence is filled with painting and sculptures done by renowned artists. Raveena’s house is all about aesthetic interiors and cosy ambience. With vibrant colours and quirky accents accentuating the residence, her plush home is nothing less than a paradise. Take a tour of the house below:

Vibrant living area

Tandon’s living area is the perfect blend of modern and traditional accents. With a marble floor, the walls of the space are adorned by vivid artworks that aptly displays her keen taste. Glass side tables, vibrant yet comfy couches accentuates the spacious area.

Photo wall

Raveena’s bedroom holds a special wall that chronicles her 3 decades in the showbiz world. The memory wall is filled with photo frames of her cover shoots back from her young days.

Patio cum garden

Neelaya has a special corner for a patio cum garden which is accentuated with wooden accents. A stunning swing filled with comfy cushions allows one to enjoy the shade and greenery of the plants and trees surrounding her house.

Puja Ghar

As soon as one steps inside Neelaya they are welcomed with a stunning sculpture of Lord Ganesh at the entrance. Her eclectic space includes a small temple made of finely carved stone, where her entire family prays.

ALSO READ| PICS: Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon turn sequential goddesses, Mouni Roy aces in tube gown for an event