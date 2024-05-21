Raveena Tandon says Bollywood deployed 200 people for the same work South makers completed with 9 manpower

Not just Bollywood, Raveena Tandon has given proof of her skills in several other film industries. Recently while speaking to Rajshri Unplugged, the actress revealed that a major difference she found between South and Hindi cinema was their crew deployment calculations which varied drastically.

Raveena Tandon shares her experience of working in the 1995 film Taqdeerwala

While discussing the same, Raveena Tandon recalled how South cinema’s limited budget didn’t make them lack anything but only made them more efficient and mindful of their resources. Taqdeerwala also starred Venkatesh and was bankrolled by a Hyderabad-based production house named Suresh Productions.

“We shot five songs in Mauritius with a crew of only 9 people, no light men, no generators, no lights, nothing. They shot the songs with two baby lights and only reflectors, the ones with the silver foil. That’s how all the songs were shot and you look at the quality of those songs,” the 49-year-old expressed in shock.

A remake of the Telugu film Yamaleela, Taqdeerwala was directed by K Murali Mohana Rao and was shot by cinematographer K Ravindra Babu whom Raveena ‘can never forget’. Raveena went on to claim that the south crew “used to work so effortlessly and effectively on a low budget and did great work”. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Raveena Tandon on Hindi cinema using x20 manpower of South cinema

Further in the interview, the Mohra actress recalled shooting outdoors for a Hindu song, the makers deployed close to 200 people which made her question the drastic difference. She recalled, “When I would shoot in Mumbai and we would go outdoors from here, to Switzerland or some other place, 200 people would go along. I used to say why do you need so many people when we can do all of this work with 10 people?”.

Advertisement

On Raveena Tandon’s work front

In the south, Raveena who featured in the blockbuster Kannada film KGF: Chapter 2 is waiting for the release of its third instalment which is already announced. Last seen in Disney+ Hotstar’s legal drama Patna Shuklla, the actress will next be seen in Welcome To The Jungle and Ghudchadi.

ALSO READ: 9 best Raveena Tandon movies that are classic gems