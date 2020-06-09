Raveena Tandon says the lockdown love just grew even stronger

Actress Raveena Tandon has shared "love in the time" of coronavirus and said that lockdown love just grew stronger.

Raveena shared a photograph on Instagram. In the image, she is seen holding her husband Anil Thadani's hand but with rubber gloves on.

"Love in the time of corona ... holding hands .. then and now .. gloves or no gloves .. lockdown love just grew even stronger," she captioned the image.

Raveena married Thadani in 2004. The two welcomed their first child, a daughter Rasha 2005 and in 2008, she gave birth to her son Ranbirvardhan.

Talking about Raveena's upcoming projects, she will be soon seen in "KGF: Chapter 2". She will portray a character named Ramika Sen. Actor Sanjay Dutt is also a part of the film. He will play the role of Adheera, the antagonist.

Credits :IANS

