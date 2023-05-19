Raveena Tandon says she and Akshay Kumar are 'still friends'; Opens up on bond with Shilpa Shetty

Raveena Tandon, who is one of the most loved actresses in the industry, recently spoke about her bond with Akshay Kumar. Reportedly, the duo was in a relationship and they were engaged briefly in the 1990s. But things didn't work out and they parted ways. The actress also talked about her relationship with Shilpa Shetty. If reports are to be believed, Shilpa and Akshay also dated in the 1990s. In a recent interview, Raveena called Akshay 'one of the strongest pillars' of the industry.

Raveena Tandon spills beans on her relationship with Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty

While speaking to ETimes, Raveena said that she and Akshay are still friends. Speaking about her bond with the actor, she said, "Akshay and I are still friends. There’s a journey in everyone’s life. You need to respect it and move on. I think of him very highly. I think he is one of the strongest pillars of our industry."

Further, while speaking about Shilpa, the Andaz Apna Apna actress said that some of the experiences have 'bonded' them together. She said, "There are things that have bonded us together. There are experiences that have bonded us together. Shamita and Shilpa have been close friends of my hubby Anil Thadani. We keep sharing our good times and bad times together."

Akshay and Raveena recently made headlines after they were seen sitting next to each other at an event. The pictures and videos of them together left everyone surprised. The duo has worked together in films like Mohra, Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, Barood and others.

Earlier, during an interview with ANI, Raveena spoke about her broken engagement with Akshay. She said, "We were a hit pair, during Mohra, and even now, when we bump into each other socially, we all meet, we all chat. Everyone moves on. Girls have been changing their boyfriends every week in colleges, but one engagement that has broken is still stuck to my head, I don’t know why. Everyone moves on, people have divorces, they move on, what’s the big deal?"