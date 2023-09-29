Raveena Tandon says she had 'biggest crush' on Rishi Kapoor; recalls 'sulking' when he got married

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon, one of the top female actresses of the 90s and 2000s revealed that she had the ‘biggest crush’ on the late actor Rishi Kapoor. The actress who attended Rishi and Neetu Kapoor’s wedding in 1980 also recalled how she was sulking throughout their wedding in a recent interview. Read below to know what the actress told about Rishi Ji's kind gestures for her while revealing his reaction when she addressed him as Chintu Ji.

Raveena Tandon says she had biggest crush on late actor Rishi Kapoor

In a recent interview with Lehren, Raveena Tandon revealed, “I was sulking because he got married. I had the biggest crush on him. Everytime he used to go abroad, he used to get me like a doll or something. And I was sulking throughout his wedding. The only consolation was that he got married to Neetu ji. It was the best thing. I love them as a couple. I used to adore both of them.”

Revealing how the late actor reacted when she called him Chintu uncle, the actress added, “When we finally did a film together, he laughed because I was forced to call him Chintu ji."

On May 11, 2021, Raveena shared a black and white throwback picture of herself with Rishi and Neetu from their wedding ceremony. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Found a gem . A tad too late though. Thank you @juuhithesoniibabbar for finding this pic. Chintu uncle kept asking me for this pic to put in his autobiography. And some how I had lost the original. Found it .so that’s me standing with chintu uncle, at his wedding.Wish I’d gotten it a bit earlier. Nonetheless it is treasure for me. #treasuredmemories @neetu54."

On the other hand, during the same interview,Tandon also recalled not being considered a serious actor in the 90s despite her fame. She said, "In the 90s era, there were very few films which gave equal opportunities to female actors. It was a struggle to break the perception that she can only do super hits and she can’t perform in a look besides being a glamorous person. That was the image. It was a challenge for me to sign a film like Shool because Ram Gopal Varma told me that when I close my eyes, I can only see you doing Kisi Disco Mein Jaaye and Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare. His film Shool where I played the role of a Bihari house wife gave me the scope to break that mold.”

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Raveena's daughter Rasha Thadani is set to make her debut in Bollywood with Abhishek Kapoor’s next. The film will also mark the acting debut of Ajay Devgn’s nephew, Aaman Devgan.

