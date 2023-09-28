Raveena Tandon says THIS about getting replaced by Karisma Kapoor in Saajan Chale Sasural, Tabu in Vijaypath

Raveena Tandon is one of the most stellar actresses’ that we’ve ever had in Bollywood. She has been working in the film industry for decades now. Over the years, she has given stellar performances in various super-hit Bollywood films such as Mohra, Dilwale, Andaz Apna Apna and others. In a long career span, the actress had her fair share of ups and downs on both the personal and professional front. Apart from Bollywood, the actress has also worked in South films. The actress recently talked about her journey in a harsh competitive Bollywood industry and lost roles in various successful films.

Raveena Tandon recalls losing roles in various successful films and 'blatant' politics done against her

In a recent interview with Lehren Retro, the actress talked about the roles she lost and groups in the industry. Talking about the competition she stated, “I have always believed in healthy competition because that brings out the best in you. But I am not a cut-throat person, nobody can say Raveena got me removed from a project or Raveena refused to work with a newcomer. I have never done that kind of politics and groupism but others have ‘blatantly’ done politics against me. I was supposed to do Saajan Chale Sasural with David Dhawan and Govinda and they told me this later. I had even signed Vijaypath, I lost the film.”

Raveena Tandon on being called 'Miss Arrogant' by the journalists in the 1990s

In the same interview, Raveena Tandon also recalled the times when famous journalists of the 1990s were being ‘nasty’ towards her. She revealed being body-shamed, slut-shamed, and called names by the editors. She shared, “Some of those women editors today play the feminist card. But, I know how nasty they were back then. These are the very people who slut-shamed, body-shamed and called me names. I was called so many things like Amazonian, Thunder Thighs, and Miss Arrogant.”

Raveena Tandon’s on the work front

Talking about Raveena’s workfront, the actress was last seen in One Friday Night, which premiered on Jio Cinema. She has an upcoming release, Ghudchadi, a romantic comedy which will be released tomorrow on September 29.

In addition to this, the actress is all set to play a key role in Welcome To The Jungle, the threequel to Weklcome franchise, starring Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Lara Dutta, and others.