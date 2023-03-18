Raveena Tandon sets the internet on fire as she recreates Tip Tip Barsa with The Quick Style; WATCH

Raveena Tandon may not be that active on the silver screen these days but that does not stop her from spreading her charm and leaving her fans awe-struck with her beauty. She was the queen of several hearts during the 90s but even today she enjoys a massive fan following and they would do anything to watch her dance again. Remember Raveena’s Tip Tip Barsa Pani? Imagine watching her dance yet again to this song. Well, stop imagining as the popular Norwegian dance group The Quick Style has made it happen. They recreated Tip Tip Barsa with the OG queen Raveena herself.

Raveena Tandon dances on Tip Tip Barsa

Taking to their official Instagram handles, Raveena Tandon and The Quick Style shared a fun dance video. The video begins with The Quick Style team lip-syncing the chorus of this song only to make way for the hottest Raveena Tandon who then grooves to Tip Tip Barsa. The actress looks sizzling in blue-coloured denim ripped on her knees that she paired with a black crop top. She has left her hair open and has completed her look with silver hoops, black boots and a black belt. Her charm and moves are still enough to drive her fans crazy.

Check out the video:

Raveena Tandon wins Padma Awards

On this Republic Day, the recipients of the Padma Awards were announced and Raveena Tandon’s name was among those who will be conferred with the prestigious Padma Awards. Padma Award is one of the highest civilian awards in the country and has three categories - Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

